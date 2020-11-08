New Kaiketsu Zorori Anime Gets 2nd Series Next April

Staff from 2020 series return for kids' show about mischievous bandit

The official website and Twitter account for Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori (More! Seriously Unserious Incredible Zorori ), the new television anime based on Yutaka Hara 's Kaiketsu Zorori children's book series, announced on Sunday that the anime will have a second series in April on NHK 's E-Tele channel. The first series ended on Sunday.

The returning staff members include the director Takahide Ogata , story supervisor Masaya Fujimori , series script supervisor Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon XY ), character designer Hideyuki Funakoshi ( Kaiketsu Zorori 2004 anime), and music composer Kōhei Tanaka ( One Piece ). Bandai Namco Pictures and Ajia-do are also back to produce the animation.

Hara's books follow Zorori, a mischievous bandit fox who dreams of becoming the "King of Pranks." Zorori aims to "build my own castle and make a beautiful princess my wife," and he embarks on one misadventure after another with his two boar companions Ishishi and Noshishi.

This year's anime series is the first television anime of the books in 13 years . It premiered on April 5, and it has episodes with stories that did not appear in the previous books and adaptations. The anime also features the new, original character Beat, Zorori 's rival.

The anime delayed new episodes in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and started rerunning from the first episode on May 24. The anime then resumed airing new episodes on July 5. The anime premiered its seventh episode on that day.

Hara began the book series in 1987 and published the 66th book on December 12. The books inspired a 1993 film, a 2004-2005 television anime series, another television anime from 2005 to 2007, and a second film in 2006. The earlier films were short works that screened with other anime, but the series then inspired four feature-length films in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.