Shenmue III Game Gets Release on Steam on November 19

The official website for Deep Silver's Shenmue III PlayStation 4 and PC game confirmed on Monday that the game will launch on Steam on November 19. The Kickstarter campaign backers for the PC version of the game who manually selected the Steam opt-in will receive their download codes from "Downloads and Download Codes" section of the survey that they participated in.

Shenmue III was originally slated for release in December 2017, but was pushed back to the second half of 2018 and then to 2019. The game was then slated for release in August 2019, but was delayed again before finally debuting in November 2019. The game released in November 2019 for PS4 and PC via Epic Games Store.

SEGA released the first Shenmue game on its Dreamcast console in Japan in 1999, and in North America in 2000. The company released Shenmue II on the Dreamcast in Japan in 2000, and in North America in 2001. Shenmue II also received an Xbox version in 2002. The series was originally planned as a trilogy.

Sega released the Shenmue I & II game collection in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2018.

The game franchise is inspiring a 13-episode anime series that Crunchyroll will stream outside of Japan and mainland China.

