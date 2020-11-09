07-Ghost's Yuki Amemiya, Yukino Ichihara Recruit Assistants for New Serialization

Position is listed with drawing backgrounds for fantasy story

Kodansha 's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors, is listing a recruitment notice for assistants for manga creators Yuki Amemiya and Yukino Ichihara to work on a new serialization in Kodansha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. The work is labeled as "analog," and entails drawing backgrounds for a fantasy story, as well as inking and linework.

Amemiya and Ichihara launched the 07-Ghost manga in 2005 and ended it in 2013. Go! Comi published the beginning of the manga in North America in 2008, and Viz Media picked up the license in 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 2009. Ichijinsha also published the one-volume side-story manga 07-Ghost Children in 2010.

The authors then launched the Battle Rabbits ( Bato Rabbits ) manga (seen right) in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2014, and ended it in 2016 with four volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in English.

Source: Days Neo