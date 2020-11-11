'Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting' Super-Powered Battle Manga Gets TV Anime

Saizō Harawata and Miyakokasiwa 's Deatte 5-byō de Battle ( Battle in 5 seconds after meeting. ) manga is inspiring a television anime. A teaser website opened on Thursday, and it revealed a key visual.

The story begins when Akira Shiroyanagi, a high school boy who loves games and konpeitō sugar candy, gets suddenly embroiled in a battle by a mysterious girl who goes by the name Mion.

Harawata posted the original manga online before artist Miyakokasiwa launched a "remake" of the manga with new art in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic service in 2015. The manga is also on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on June 18, and it will publish the 15th volume on November 19. The manga has over two million copies in circulation.

