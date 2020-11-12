Trails Series' Next Game to Launch in 2021 for Nihon Falcom's 40th Anniversary

Company to also release other titles worldwide

Nihon Falcom revealed on Thursday in a financial results report for the fiscal year ended on September 30 that it plans to release a new game in its Trails series in 2021 for the company's 40th anniversary. The company reported that the series has sold more than five million units worldwide. Nihon Falcom also plans to release other titles worldwide on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones to commemorate the anniversary.

Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning) game (pictured right), the 10th installment in the main Trails series, launched for the PS4 in Japan on August 27.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV game, the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, launched for the PS4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game will launch for the Switch and PC via Steam and GOG in 2021. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

NIS America shipped the Switch version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III ) game on June 30 in North America and Europe, and on July 7 in Oceania. The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan for the PS4 in September 2017 and for the Switch on March 19. NIS America released the game for PC via Steam and GOG.com on March 23. NIS America shipped the PS4 game in October 2019 in North America and Europe, and in Oceania after a delay.

Sources: Nihon Falcom, 4Gamer (S.K.Y.) via Siliconera