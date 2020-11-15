Haikyu!! Stage Play Cancels 2 Performances Due to Staff Member With Fever

Staff member with fever will get PCR test for COVID-19

The official website for the Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! stage play series based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga announced on Sunday that due to a staff/cast member (or members) having a fever, the two planned performances of the Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!!: The Dumpster Battle play in Osaka on Sunday are canceled. The post apologized for the last-minute cancellation. The staff or cast member(s) in question will undergo a PCR test for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The play ran in Tokyo from October 31 through November 3, and ran in Osaka from November 7 through Sunday. The play will next run in Miyagi prefecture on November 21-22, then in Fukuoka on November 28-29, and then in Tokyo again from December 4-13. The staff stated they will announce later if the run in Miyagi will open as scheduled. Worry Kinoshita is again directing and writing the scripts, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The previous play in the franchise, Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! Saikyō no Chōsensha , canceled its planned runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May due to COVID-19.

The first stage play in the franchise debuted in late 2015.