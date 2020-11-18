Saint Seiya Series Gets New Manga on December 19

The January issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Thursday that Kenji Saito ( Trinity Seven ) and Shinshu Ueda will launch the new Saint Seiya Meiо̄iden Dark Wing manga for Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya series in the magazine's next issue on December 19. Saito is writing the story, and Ueda is drawing the manga. The manga will have color opening pages.

The story will center on an ordinary high school boy. After a certain incident, he wakes up in the land of the dead.

Masami Kurumada serialized the original Saint Seiya manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The manga recently inspired a CG anime remake that debuted worldwide on Netflix on July 19. A live-action Hollywood film has also been green-lit.

Shiori Teshirogi 's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa is a spinoff of Kurumada's Saint Seiya manga, and it ran from 2006 to 2011. The manga was set two and a half centuries before the first Saint Seiya storyline. The series focuses on the friendship of Tenma and Alone — the previous incarnations of the characters Pegasus Seiya and Hades who would become mortal enemies in the original Saint Seiya . Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa inspired two original video anime (OVAs) that Discotek released on DVD in 2015. The OVAs are also streaming on Crunchyroll . Teshirogi drew a special chapter for the manga in April.

Teshirogi launched another spinoff manga titled Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa Gaiden in May 2011 in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The manga ended in March 2016. Akita Shoten shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in June 2016.