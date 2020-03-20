Saint Seiya Lost Canvas Manga Gets Special Chapter

This year's May issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine announced on Thursday that it will publish a special chapter of Masami Kurumada and Shiori Teshirogi 's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa Gaiden manga in the magazine's next issue on April 17. The chapter will have color pages.

Kurumada and Teshirogi launched Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa Gaiden in May 2011 in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The manga moved to Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in 2012, and it ended in March 2016. Akita Shoten shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in June 2016.

The manga is a spinoff of the 2006-2011 manga Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa . The original manga was set two and a half centuries before the first Saint Seiya storyline. The series focuses on the friendship of Tenma and Alone — the previous incarnations of the characters Pegasus Seiya and Hades who would become mortal enemies in the original Saint Seiya .

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa inspired two original video anime (OVAs) that Discotek released on DVD in 2015. The OVAs are also streaming on Crunchyroll .