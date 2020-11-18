Sentai Filmworks Licenses Both Kaiji TV Anime Series

English release planned in 13 countries/regions

Sentai announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Kaiji and Gyakkyō Burai Kaiji: Hakairoku-hen television anime, and it will release them together in a collection under the titles Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- and Kaiji: Against All Rules - , respectively. Sentai will release the series in the Unites States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Central America, South America, South Africa, Spain, and Portugal.

Sentai describes the anime's story:

Kaiji Ito has serious issues. Not only is he a social misfit, but he's also a deadbeat petty gambler. After he gets duped into co-signing a loan for his friend, he's stuck owing the Yakuza millions! Things start looking up when he's given the opportunity to win his life back by gambling with other lucky participants on a mysterious casino ship, but he quickly realizes that more than just money is at stake. Soon Kaiji and the other contestants discover the depths of human depravity when there is nothing left to lose — except their lives.

Nobuyuki Fukumoto serialized the original manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 1996 to 1999, and it has inspired multiple sequels and spinoffs. Denpa is releasing the original manga in English.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

The Mr. Tonegawa anime, based on a Kaiji spinoff manga, premiered in July 2018. Sentai licensed the series and began streaming it on HIDIVE in August 2018.

Source: Sentai