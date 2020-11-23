Duo returns to sing "Fight!!" for January anime

The official Twitter account for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga posted the second promotional video for the second anime season, Cells at Work!! (with two exclamation points), on Monday. The video reveals and previews the theme songs including the ending "Fight!!" by returning duo ClariS , and it also announces more staff members and the season's January 9 premiere.

The newly announced staff members are:

The cast is singing the opening theme song "Go! Go! Saibō Festa!" (Go! Go! Cell Festa" as heard in the video above.

The season to premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , YTV , and BS11 channels on January 9 at 11:30 p.m. It will then run on MBS , TV Aichi , Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting .

As previously announced, Hirofumi Ogura ( Black Butler II , Null & Peta ) is the new director of the second season (and the accompanying theatrical anime) at David Production . Yuuko Kakihara is returning to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is returning as the character designer, and Kenichiro Suehiro and MAYUKO are returning to compose the music. The anime will also feature a returning cast.

The Cells at Work! Code Black anime has a separate staff and cast from the second anime season of the main Cells at Work!! manga. Both also debuting in January 2021.

A theatrical anime based on a story from volume 5 of the original manga premiered in theaters in Japan on September 5. Aniplex stated that the anime will screen in theaters before it airs on TV as part of the second season. The theatrical anime's full title is: Tokubetsu Jōei-ban "Hataraku Saibō!!" Saikyō no Teki, Futatabi. Karada no Naka wa "Chō" Ōsawagi! (Special Screening Edition: "Cells at Work!!" The Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar Inside the Body's "Bowels!").

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , and Funimation added the show in February. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in August 2019. A new anime special aired in December 2018, and Crunchyroll is streaming the special.

Source: Mantan Web