Hidekaz Himaruya's New Manga to Focus on Prime Ministers

Manga creator Hidekaz Himaruya revealed on Twitter on Sunday the details of his new manga series. The new comedy manga will have a theme of Japanese prime ministers, and is titled Sōri Club (Prime Minister Club). The January issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine will reveal more details on December 4. Manga creator Kenichi Sakura is in charge of storyboard composition.

The manga will launch in Jump SQ. 's February issue on January 4, after originally being announced as launching in the January issue.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is also resuming, and the manga is inspiring a new anime adaptation in spring 2021.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise. The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Hetalia The World Twinkle , the sixth anime season inspired by Himaruya's manga, premiered in Japan in July 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Funimation has released all the anime seasons and the Hetalia Axis Powers: Paint it, White! film in North America. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The "final" musical ran in March 2018.