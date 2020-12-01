24th Detective Conan Film Rescheduled for April 16 After COVID-19 Delay

Originally slated for April 17 this year

TOHO posted a trailer on Wednesday to reveal that the Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ( Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) film will now open in Japan on April 16, 2021. The film was delayed from its original date of April 17, 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and TOHO later announced the film's new opening date of April 2021.

In light of the 12-month delay, TOHO promoted the new film with a "Reload Project" video which counted "12 rounds" — 12 of the films in the Detective Conan franchise .



Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan is the 24th film in the franchise . The film centers on the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, his mother Mary Sera, and Conan Edogawa himself.

In the story, Japan is celebrating the upcoming World Sports Games (WSG), the world's largest sporting event, in Tokyo. The "Japanese Bullet," the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train, is built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremonies. The train is set to run from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at up to 1,000 kilometers per hour (about 600 miles per hour). However, a bizarre incident occurs during a party held by famous major sponsors, leading to a string of kidnappings of top executives. Conan deduces a possible link to serial abductions in the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen are performing the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).



Source: Comic Natalie