Yōjo Shachō Comedy Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, January 1 Net Debut

The official website for the anime of Odeko Fujii's Yōjo Shachō (Little Girl President) manga posted a promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals additional cast members and the January 1 net premiere for the anime. It also announces the opening and ending theme song artists and previews the opening theme song.

The newly announced cast members are:

Najimu Mujina, Mayu Warito, Yuki Karuizawa, and Garcia Dekasegi (as voiced by their respective cast members) are performing the opening song "Susume! Mujina Company" (March Onward! Mujina Company) with Neko Hacker, and Mayu Warito is singing the ending theme song "Kaisha ni Kaerō!" (Let's Go Back to Work!) with Kotori Koiwai . The singles for both songs will go on sale on January 26.

The anime will premiere on January 1 and stream every Friday on its official website and Twitter account.

The social commentary gag comedy centers around Najimu Mujina, the president of Mujina Company who is neither an adult nor a genius, but an aggressively average five-year-old girl. All the familiar trappings of adulthood like match-making parties, contracts, and socializing while golfing are new experiences to her. The story follows Najimu as she navigates modern life with her capable but too indulgent secretary, her office worker of unknown nationality, and her employee who plays the comedy straight man role to her antics.

The previously announced cast includes:

Kazuya Iwata is directing the anime at project No.9 ( 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ). Satoru Sugizawa ( Pastel Memories , SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD scripts) is in charge of the series scripts, and Susumu Watanabe ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) is designing the characters. H ZETT M is composing the music, while FABTONE is handling music production. Jin Aketagawa ( Fairy gone , Fruits Basket ) is directing the sound at Magic Capsule .

Kadokawa published the first volume of the manga in April 2019, and the third volume will ship on January 14.