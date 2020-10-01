Yōjo Shachō Comedy Anime Announces Cast, Staff

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Odeko Fujii's Yōjo Shachō (Little Girl President) manga revealed the anime's main cast and staff on Thursday.

The cast includes:

Kazuya Iwata is directing the anime at project No.9 ( 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ). Satoru Sugizawa ( Pastel Memories , SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD scripts) is handling series composition, and Susumu Watanabe ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) is designing the characters. H ZETT M is composing the music, while FABTONE is handling music production. Jin Aketagawa ( Fairy gone , Fruits Basket ) is serving as sound director at Magic Capsule .

The social commentary gag comedy centers around Najimu Mujina, the president of Mujina Company who is neither an adult nor a genius, but an aggressively average five-year-old girl. All the familiar trappings of adulthood like match-making parties, contracts, and socializing while golfing are new experiences to her. The story follows Najimu as she navigates modern life with her capable but too indulgent secretary, her office worker of unknown nationality, and her employee who plays the comedy straight man role to her antics.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the manga in April 2019, and the second volume shipped in November 2019.

Sources: Yōjo Shachō anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie via Ota-Suke