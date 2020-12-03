Aksys Games Announces Olympia Soirée, Dairoku: Ayakashimori, Variable Barricade Games for 2021

Visual novels to debut for Switch in English

Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that it will release three new Idea Factory visual novels in English. The Olympia Soirée , Dairoku: Ayakashimori , and Variable Barricade otome games will release for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Olympia Soirée shipped for the Switch in Japan on April 16. Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

One of the last of her clan, Olympia seeks to perform a ritual to return light to a darkened world. Struggling within this society's strict class system, she must find a partner to help her bring unity to the land.

Dairoku: Ayakashimori shipped for the Switch in Japan on May 28. Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

Shino's ability to perceive ghosts lands her a job with the secret government agency tasked with overseeing the supernatural yokai. But even she is not prepared for an assignment to a wonderous, hidden world where she must unify and watch over the yokai.

Variable Barricade shipped for the PlayStation Vita in April 2019 and for the Switch in Japan on June 18. Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

Hibari's wealthy grandfather is determined to find her a husband… and she's just as determined not to accept! Will being forced to live in a luxurious villa with the hand-picked suitors result in an engagement?

The company will also launch the previously announced Code:Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ in February.

Source: Press release