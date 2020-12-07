News
Narrator/Voice Actor Keaton Yamada to Retire in March 2021
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yamada to step down from narrator role for Chibi Maruko-chan anime
The Remax agency's blog announced on Saturday that narrator and voice actor Keaton Yamada will retire at the end of March 2021.
Yamada voices the narrator for the Chibi Maruko-chan anime, and he will step down from the role in March 2021. The last episode featuring his voice will air on March 28.
Yamada (75) has been voicing the narrator for the anime since it first aired in 1990. Yamada himself made the request to step down. The anime's staff will hold an audition for his successor
Yamada has also voiced roles in anime such as The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, The Rose of Versailles, Android Kikaider - The Animation, Cyborg 009, Getter Robo, Master Keaton, and Galaxy Express 999.
Source: Remax