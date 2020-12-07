Narrator/Voice Actor Keaton Yamada to Retire in March 2021

The Remax agency's blog announced on Saturday that narrator and voice actor Keaton Yamada will retire at the end of March 2021.

Yamada voices the narrator for the Chibi Maruko-chan anime, and he will step down from the role in March 2021. The last episode featuring his voice will air on March 28.

Yamada (75) has been voicing the narrator for the anime since it first aired in 1990. Yamada himself made the request to step down. The anime's staff will hold an audition for his successor

Yamada has also voiced roles in anime such as The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , The Rose of Versailles , Android Kikaider - The Animation , Cyborg 009 , Getter Robo , Master Keaton , and Galaxy Express 999 .



Source: Remax