News
Capcom Reveals Capcom Arcade Stadium Switch Collection of Arcade Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
32 games available separately or in packs in February 2021
CAPCOM announced during the Game Awards 2020 event on Thursday that it will offer CAPCOM Arcade Stadium, a collection of 32 classic CAPCOM arcade games, as a digital title for the Switch in February 2021. CAPCOM unveiled a trailer and feature video for the title.
The game will release with 1943 - The Battle of Midway -, with Ghosts 'n Goblins available for purchase as separate DLC. All 30 other games are also available as separate DLC, either in three different each containing 10 titles, or as a bundle for all 30 titles.
The games included in the pack are as follows:
- 1943 - The Battle of Midway -
- Ghosts 'n Goblins
- Vulgus
- Pirate Ship Higemaru
- 1942
- Commando
- Section Z
- Tatakai no Banka
- Legendary Wings
- Bionic Commando
- Forgotten Worlds
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Strider
- Dynasty Wars
- Final Fight
- 1941 -Counter Attack-
- Senjo no Okami II
- Mega Twins
- Carrier Air Wing
- Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
- Captain Commando
- Varth -Operation Thunderstorm-
- Warriors of Fate
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Powered Gear -Strategic Variant Armor Equipment-
- Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
- 19XX -The War Against Destiny-
- Battle Circuit
- Giga Wing
- 1944 -The Loop Master-
- Progear
Source: CAPCOM Arcade Stadium's website