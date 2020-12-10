Capcom Reveals Capcom Arcade Stadium Switch Collection of Arcade Titles

32 games available separately or in packs in February 2021

CAPCOM announced during the Game Awards 2020 event on Thursday that it will offer CAPCOM Arcade Stadium , a collection of 32 classic CAPCOM arcade games, as a digital title for the Switch in February 2021. CAPCOM unveiled a trailer and feature video for the title.

The game will release with 1943 - The Battle of Midway - , with Ghosts 'n Goblins available for purchase as separate DLC. All 30 other games are also available as separate DLC, either in three different each containing 10 titles, or as a bundle for all 30 titles.

The games included in the pack are as follows:

1943 - The Battle of Midway -

Ghosts 'n Goblins

Vulgus

Pirate Ship Higemaru

1942

Commando

Section Z

Tatakai no Banka

Legendary Wings

Bionic Commando

Forgotten Worlds

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Strider

Dynasty Wars

Final Fight

1941 -Counter Attack-

Senjo no Okami II

Mega Twins

Carrier Air Wing

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

Captain Commando

Varth -Operation Thunderstorm-

Warriors of Fate

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Powered Gear -Strategic Variant Armor Equipment-

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

19XX -The War Against Destiny-

Battle Circuit

Giga Wing

1944 -The Loop Master-

Progear