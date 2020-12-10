Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Episodes 22-26 Also Get Recompilation Airing

December 20 airing adds some new footage, special ending credits

The official website for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise announced on Friday that the television anime's 22nd to 26th episodes will be recompiled into a special edition titled Hashira Gō Kaigi/Chōyashiki-hen (Hashira Meeting/Chōyashiki Arcs) that will air on Fuji TV on December 20. Like the previous special editions, this recompilation will add some new footage and a special ending credits roll.

This is the third recompilation of episodes from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , following Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Bonds of Siblings and Natagumo Yama-hen. Bonds of Siblings opened in Japanese theaters in a limited screening run in March 2019, one month before the television anime's premiere. Bonds of Siblings also aired on Fuji TV in October, with Natagumo Yama-hen airing later that month.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The anime premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. Funimation began streaming the English dub on December 8.

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.