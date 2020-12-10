Final Fantasy VII Remake Wins Best RPG at The Game Awards 2020

Also won Best Score, lost to The Last of Us Part II for Game of the Year; AC: New Horizons won Best Family Game

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake won Best Role-Playing Game and Best Score and Music in the Game Awards 2020 on Thursday. The game was also nominated for Game of the Year, but lost to The Last of Us Part II . It lost to Ghost of Tsushima for Best Art Direction.

Nintendo 's Animal Crossing: New Horizons won the Best Family Game category.

Last year, From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year, as well as Best Action/Adventure Game.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10. The game had more than 3.5 million physical shipments and digital sales worldwide in the first three days of its release. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. Square Enix shipped the game "far earlier than usual" to Europe and Australia, but digital copies of the game still launched on April 10 as planned. Measures such as retailer closings related to COVID-19 impacted delivery dates.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May 2019, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

