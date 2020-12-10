Kintetsu Yamada's Sweat and Soap Manga Ends on January 7

The combined second and third 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Kintetsu Yamada 's Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) manga will end in the magazine's sixth issue on January 7, with the manga's 97th chapter.

Yamada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018. Kodansha published the ninth compiled volume on November 20.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Asako's living her dream, working at the toiletry maker Lilia Drop. Little do her coworkers know, the reason she loves the company so much is that she's ashamed of her body odor, and their soap is the only thing that does the trick. So when the company's lead product developer, a perfuming genius, approaches her in the lobby and wonders what “that smell” is, she's terrified … but could it be … that he likes it? And, even more surprising to Yae … does she like him? The hilarious ups and downs of an office romance at a personal care products company are the subject of this sexy, strange romp. Sweat and Soap combines the odd-couple chemistry of Wotakoi , the “too real!” workplace comedy of Aggretsuko , and a heavy dollop of office steaminess!

Kodansha Comics will publish the manga's fifth volume on January 5.

The manga ranked at #17 on the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for the top manga for male readers.