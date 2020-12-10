New Ao Oni Game Launches for iOS, Android in December

YouTube management company UUUM announced on Thursday a new game in the Ao Oni horror game series. The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases, and it is slated to launch for iOS and Android devices this month.

The new Aoi Oni game will feature link functionality with the Ao Oni Online iOS and Android game. Players who finish the story in the new game will obtain special skins in Ao Oni Online, and players who clear limited missions in Ao Oni Online will unlock stories in the new game.

The original Ao Oni horror game by noprops makes players solve various puzzles and riddles in order to escape a demon in a locked or enclosed space. The game debuted for free online in 2004, and it is available in both Japanese and English.

The game inspired the Aooni The Blue Monster ( Ao Oni: The Animation ) television anime series, a collection of comedic shorts, beginning in October 2016. It also inspired the Ao Oni: The Animation anime film, which tells a new story not from the original game or any of the other adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed both as they debuted in Japan. The franchise also inspired two live-action films in July 2014 and July 2015.

The sequel smartphone game Ao Oni 2 launched for iOS and Android devices in December 2016. The Ao Oni 3 sequel game launched in December 2017. The Ao Oni Online game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2018.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novel series adaptation with story by Kenji Kuroda ( Ace Attorney manga) and art by Karin Suzuragi ( Higarashi manga). The novel series began in 2013 and ran for seven main volumes and one side-story volume.