Snow Man Band Member Ryota Miyadate Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Johnny & Associates (also known as Johnny's) talent agency announced on Monday that Ryōta Miyadate of the band Snow Man has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Miyadate received a positive diagnosis from a regularly scheduled PCR test on Monday, but he is not showing symptoms. Johnny's will receive guidance from a health center for medical treatment and follow-ups. The agency will also disinfect company areas where Miyadate has been, and it will continue to take infection prevention measures.

All eight other Snow Man band members and their managers have tested negative on the PCR test for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. However, the agency announced that the eight other members are considered close contacts of Miyadate and will thus be quarantined. As a result, the band cannot work as a group for a period of time, and Johnny's apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing the band during the New Year's holidays.

The group is scheduled to perform at the 71th Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on New Year's Eve.

Snow Man performed the Black Clover anime's 11th opening theme song "Stories," and it will also perform the anime's 13th opening theme song "Grandeur."

Source: Johnny's (link 2) via Hachima Kikо̄