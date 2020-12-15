The official website for the Black Clover anime revealed on Tuesday that boy band group Snow Man are performing the 13th opening theme song "Grandeur," and 12-member Korean group Treasure are performing the 13th ending theme song "BEAUTIFUL." The new themes will debut in the anime on January 5. The website also revealed that Rikiya Koyama will play Dante Zogratis, a character from the Spade Kingdom who controls the power of a devil.

Snow Man also performed the anime's 11th opening theme song "Stories." Daisuke Sakuma , a member of Snow Man , voices an original character named Makusa in the anime.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (Kingdom) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom) is composing the music.