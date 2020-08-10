Snow Man Group Member Daisuke Sakuma Voices Original Character in Black Clover Anime

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Daisuke Sakuma, a member of the boy band group Snow Man , will voice an original character named Makusa in the Black Clover anime. The character is a man who loves research.

Snow Man are performing the current opening theme song "Stories" for the anime. Five-member Korean group TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform the next opening theme song "Eien ni Hikare" (Everlasting Shine).

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga ( Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom ) is composing the music.