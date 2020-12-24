Tiger & Bunny Writer Masafumi Nishida Works on New Tesla Note Manga

The fourth and fifth combined 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that anime scriptwriter Masafumi Nishida is credited with the original work of a new manga titled Tesla Note . The new manga will premiere in the magazine's sixth issue on January 6. Film producer Tadayoshi Kubo is also credited with the original work, and Kōta Sannomiya is drawing the manga.

The "super orthodox spy action" manga features characters in an "intelligence war" about the end of the world.

Nishida write the scropts for the Tiger & Bunny anime and the two movies in the franchise. He is also credited with the series composition for the Tiger & Bunny: The Comic manga and as the original story writer for the Tiger & Bunny manga. Nishida is returning to handle the series composition for the second season of the Tiger & Bunny anime in 2022.