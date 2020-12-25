Serena Kozuki Returns to Perform New Ending Theme for Bakugan Armored Alliance Anime

Singer also performs current ending theme

The staff of the Bakugan: Armored Alliance anime revealed on Friday that Serena Kozuki will return to perform the new ending theme song "Dan! Gan Dreamer" for the anime starting in January. Kozuki is also performing the current ending theme song "Higher and Higher," which debuted in the show in October.

The show is the second season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network on March 1, and later premiered in Japan online on April 3. The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.

Bakugan Battle Planet premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first series has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime also aired on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).

Spin Master describes the series:

When Bakugan began emerging from the earth's crust in a mysterious worldwide "awakening," Dan and his friends find themselves at the epicenter of a new age. Dan and Company quickly learn that they must grow into more than just suburban kids looking for quick fame in the post-Bakugan era. They must learn how to work with their Bakugan and deploy them in battle in order to survive the seemingly endless forces out to control, enslave or just plain destroy the mysterious race of alien creatures. Dan and his friends will evolve into bona fide heroes by protecting their Bakugan, the Earth and ultimately the incredible secret hidden beneath our feet: Our planet has merged with another, living planet... Vestroia!

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

Source: Press release