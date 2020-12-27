futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 22 EIWA Publishing Titles

Titles include Marukido, Kemuri wa Koi no Yamai, α ga α wo Daku Houhou

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Friday that it has licensed 22 new titles from EIWA Publishing. The service will announce release dates and English titles at a later date.

Marukido by Syundei

by Kemuri wa Koi no Yamai by sawaco

by sawaco α ga α wo Daku Houhou by Tokishiba

by Tokishiba Oazuke no Kiss no Yukue by Omayu

by Omayu Ojisan to Ore no Koiwazurai by Youhe Hino

by Youhe Hino Gochisousama, Virgin Cherry by GOmouriki

by GOmouriki Sefure to nanka Koi ni Ochinai by Ichino Ii

by Ichino Ii Sono Kao Mitara, Gaman wa Dekinai by Umako Hareya

by Umako Hareya Vampire Itadakimasu by Abuku

by Abuku Fuck Night Reversal by Kazusa Naruse

by Kazusa Naruse Baby Love Sitter by Nonda Noda

by Nonda Noda Minna Hajimete no Kuse ni by Ryotaro

by Ryotaro Love Sex Show by Kayou Amamiya

by Kayou Amamiya Kakumei no α by Kotaru Kashima

by Kotaru Kashima Kimi wa Boku no Koto wo Suuhaishisugiteiru. by Coco Aino

by Coco Aino Wakadanna no Hiroi Neko by Kei

by Kei Matenai Inu no Shitsukekata by Noda Matsumoto

by Noda Matsumoto Fukigen Itoko ga Kawaisugite Shikatanai by Rito Takahira

by Rito Takahira Maishuu Suiyou Danshi Toire de Matteite by Arakata

by Arakata Miren ga Michitara by Senmitsu

by Senmitsu Muchi na Kimi to Shitai Koto by Kogamo

by Kogamo Risou no Koibito Himemiya-kun by Sattsu Kida

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles .

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release