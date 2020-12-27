Tropical-Rouge! Precure Anime Reveals Staff, Visuals, February 28 Premiere

Toei Animation revealed more details on Saturday for Tropical-Rouge! Precure , its 18th Precure television anime series, including the show's staff, February 28 premiere, character designs, and visual.

The anime will premiere on February 28 on ABC TV and TV Asahi at 8:30 a.m. The show will have a theme of "the ocean" and "makeup." The show will feature a compact as a transformation item. The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible determination!"

The anime centers on Manatsu, who moves from a small island to Tokyo and starts middle school. On the day she moves she meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the "legendary warriors" the Precures. Laura's hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the "postponement witch," who has stole the country's "determination power."

The characters include:

Manatsu Natsuumi / Cure Summer, a first-year middle school student whose personality is as bright as the sun.



Sango Suzumura / Cure Coral, a first-year middle school student who loves cute things.



Minori Ichinose / Cure Papaya, a second-year middle school student who loves to read books.



Asuka Takizawa / Cure Flamingo, a third-year middle school student who has great reflexes and a strong sense of justice.



Laura, a young mermaid girl from the mermaid country of Grand Ocean.



Kururun, an ocean fairy from Grand Ocean.



Yutaka Tsuchida ( Eiga Precure All Stars: Minna de Utau Kiseki no Mahō! , Kirakira Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! ) is the series director at Toei Animation . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Jewelpet: Magical Change , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure ) is the character designer, Miki Imai is the art designer, and Kumiko Yanagisawa is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Akira Tanaka and Aki Murase are producing the anime.

Additionally, the February issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Monday that Futago Kamikita will draw a manga adaptation of the anime, starting in the magazine's March issue on February 1. Izumi Todo , the collective pseudonym for Toei Animation 's staff, is credited with the original work.

The anime will replace the currently airing Healin' Good Precure , which premiered on February 2. Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is directing Healin' Good Precure , and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters.

Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! will be the franchise's newest film, and it will open in Japan on March 20. Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , the previous crossover film for Star ☆ Twinkle Precure and Hugtto! Precure , opened on October 31, after being delayed two times from its original March 20 opening to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).