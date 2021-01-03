Takeshi Obata, Tsugumi Ohba's Platinum End Manga Ends

TV anime adaptation slated for fall 2021

Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba 's Platinum End manga ended in the February issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine published on Monday. The manga's 14th and final volume will ship on February 4. Amazon's listing for the magazine had stated that the manga series will reach its climax in the February issue.

Obata and Ohba ( Death Note , Bakuman. ) launched the Platinum End manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2015. Shueisha published the 13th volume in Japan on September 4.

Viz Media has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print and will publish the 12th volume on January 5. The company describes the first volume:

As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere on TBS in fall 2021.

The two creators serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.