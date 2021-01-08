News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 3-9
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Infini-T Force the Movie, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime; A White Rose in Bloom, Jujutsu Kaisen manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Bullet Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|January 5
|Blood Shadow BD (adult)Cite
|Critical Mass
|US$19.99
|January 5
|Conception Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 5
|Devilman Special Edition BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|January 5
|Devilman Special Edition DVDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|January 5
|First Love BD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|January 5
|First Love DVD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|January 5
|Flying Witch BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|January 5
|Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell, Friend BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|January 5
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 4 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|January 5
|One Piece Season 10 Part 4 DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|January 5
|Shrine of the Morning Mist BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|January 5
|Shrine of the Morning Mist DVDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|January 5
|Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|January 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 5
|Black Clover GN 24Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Blue Period GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 5
|City GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 5
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 5
|Gal Gohan GN 6Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Haikyu!! GN 42Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Hi Score Girl GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Himouto! Umaruchan GN 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 5
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 0Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|My Hero Academia GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Non Non Biyori GN 14Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Parallel Paradise GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 5
|Platinum End GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Pleasure & Corruption GN 3 (adult)Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|January 5
|Prince Freya GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|The Promised Neverland GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Saiyuki The Original Series Resurrected Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$32.99
|January 5
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Sweat and Soap GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Takane & Hana GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 5
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 5
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
|Wild Wild Wildlife GN (adult)Please
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|January 5
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|All-Rounder Meguru GN 18Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Black Clover GN 24Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Black Summoner GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 6
|Blue Giant Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 5
|Blue Period GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Cells at Work: Bacteria! GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|City GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|January 5
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Drifting Dragons GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Fake GN 1Please
|Compass
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Haikyu!! GN 42Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Harem Marriage GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Himouto! Umaruchan GN 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 5
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 0Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|My Hero Academia GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Non Non Biyori GN 14Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 5
|Platinum End GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Prince Freya GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|The Promised Neverland GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Smile Down the Runway GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Sweat and Soap GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 5
|Takane & Hana GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 5
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Tokyo ESP GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$13.99
|January 5
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 5
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 5
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 5
|Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 2 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|January 5
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 5
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 5
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 5
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Discommunication Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 6
|Dungeon Busters Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 3
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 3
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 7
|Our Crappy Social Game Is Gonna Make the Most Epic Game Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 4
|My Little Sister Can Read Kanji Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 3