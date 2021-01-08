News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 3-9

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Infini-T Force the Movie, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime; A White Rose in Bloom, Jujutsu Kaisen manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Bullet Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 January 5
Blood Shadow BD (adult)Cite Critical Mass US$19.99 January 5
Conception Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 January 5
Devilman Special Edition BDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 January 5
Devilman Special Edition DVDPlease Media Blasters US$14.99 January 5
First Love BD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 January 5
First Love DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 January 5
Flying Witch BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 January 5
Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell, Friend BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 January 5
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 4 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 January 5
One Piece Season 10 Part 4 DVDPlease Funimation US$39.98 January 5
Shrine of the Morning Mist BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 January 5
Shrine of the Morning Mist DVDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 January 5
Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 January 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 5
Black Clover GN 24Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Blue Period GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 5
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 5
City GN 10Please Vertical US$12.95 January 5
Daytime Shooting Star GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 January 5
Gal Gohan GN 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5
Haikyu!! GN 42Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Hi Score Girl GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 5
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5
An Incurable Case of Love GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 0Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
My Hero Academia GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Non Non Biyori GN 14Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5
Parallel Paradise GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 5
Platinum End GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Pleasure & Corruption GN 3 (adult)Please Denpa US$12.95 January 5
Prince Freya GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
The Promised Neverland GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 5
Saiyuki The Original Series Resurrected Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$32.99 January 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
Sweat and Soap GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 5
Takane & Hana GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 5
A White Rose in Bloom GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5
Wild Wild Wildlife GN (adult)Please Kuma US$14.95 January 5
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All-Rounder Meguru GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Black Clover GN 24Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Black Summoner GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 6
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 5
Blue Period GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Cells at Work: Bacteria! GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
City GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 January 5
Daytime Shooting Star GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Drifting Dragons GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Fake GN 1Please Compass US$6.99 January 5
Haikyu!! GN 42Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Harem Marriage GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 5
An Incurable Case of Love GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 0Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
My Hero Academia GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Non Non Biyori GN 14Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 5
Platinum End GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Prince Freya GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
The Promised Neverland GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 5
Smile Down the Runway GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
Sweat and Soap GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 5
Takane & Hana GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 5
Tokyo ESP GN 8Please Vertical US$13.99 January 5
A White Rose in Bloom GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 5

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 5
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 5
Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 2 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$29.99 January 5
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 5
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 5
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 5
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 4
Discommunication Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 6
Dungeon Busters Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 3
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 3
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 7
Our Crappy Social Game Is Gonna Make the Most Epic Game Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 4
My Little Sister Can Read Kanji Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 3

