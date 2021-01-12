News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 10-16
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Lupin III THE FIRST, BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime; A Man and His Cat, Fly Me to the Moon manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
BanG Dream! FILM LIVE BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|January 12
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 8 BD
|Viz Media
|US$49.98
|January 12
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 8 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|January 12
Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|January 12
Fruits Basket Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 12
Fruits Basket Season 2 Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|January 12
Girls und Panzer: This is the Real Anzio Battle! BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$14.98
|January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$19.98
|January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST Steelbook BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$32.98
|January 12
Meiji Tokyo Renka Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 12
Pokémon Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|January 12
Sinful Sex Kittens DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.99
|January 12
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 77
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Coyote GN 3 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Hinamatsuri GN 11
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|January 12
Jealousy GN 3 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 12
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 6
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$24.95
|January 12
A Man and His Cat GN 3
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 12
Persona 5 GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|January 12
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
RIN-NE GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Splatoon GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Twittering Birds Never Fly GN 3-4
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$19.95 each
|January 12
Yōkai Watch GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 12
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 30
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 13
Case Closed GN 77
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
Coyote GN 3 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|January 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
Ossan Idol! GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 11
Paradise Kiss GN 2
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|January 12
Peach Boy Riverside GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
Persona 5 GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
Practice Makes Perfect GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
Reset! The Imprisoned Princess Dreams of Another Chance! GN
|Cross Infinite World
|US$7.99
|January 14
RIN-NE GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Youthful Journey GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 13
The Story of Our Unlikely Love GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 12
Yōkai Watch GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 12
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 12
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 10
Record of Wortenia War Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 10
The Reincarnated Prince and the Haloed Sage (The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik) Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 11