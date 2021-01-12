News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 10-16

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Lupin III THE FIRST, BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime; A Man and His Cat, Fly Me to the Moon manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BanG Dream! FILM LIVE BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 January 12
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 8 BDCite Viz Media US$49.98 January 12
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 8 DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 January 12
Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 January 12
Fruits Basket Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$64.98 January 12
Fruits Basket Season 2 Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$84.98 January 12
Girls und Panzer: This is the Real Anzio Battle! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$14.98 January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST BD/DVDCite Shout! Factory US$26.98 January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Shout! Factory US$19.98 January 12
Lupin III THE FIRST Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$32.98 January 12
Meiji Tokyo Renka Essentials BDCite Funimation US$29.98 January 12
Pokémon Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 January 12
Sinful Sex Kittens DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.99 January 12

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 77Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 12
Coyote GN 3 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 January 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 12
Hinamatsuri GN 11Cite One Peace Books US$11.95 January 12
Jealousy GN 3 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 January 12
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 6Please Digital Manga Publishing US$24.95 January 12
A Man and His Cat GN 3Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 12
Persona 5 GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 12
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 9Please Viz Media US$4.99 January 12
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 12Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
RIN-NE GN 37AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 12
Splatoon GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 12
Twittering Birds Never Fly GN 3-4Cite Digital Manga Publishing US$19.95 each January 12
Yōkai Watch GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 January 12

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 30Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 2Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 13
Case Closed GN 77AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 12
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
Coyote GN 3 (adult)Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 12
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$7.99 January 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 12
Ossan Idol! GN 2Cite Tokyopop US$7.99 January 11
Paradise Kiss GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$10.99 January 12
Peach Boy Riverside GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
Persona 5 GN 5Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 12
Practice Makes Perfect GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
Reset! The Imprisoned Princess Dreams of Another Chance! GNPlease Cross Infinite World US$7.99 January 14
RIN-NE GN 37Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 12
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Youthful Journey GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 13
The Story of Our Unlikely Love GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 12
Yōkai Watch GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 12

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 12
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 10
Record of Wortenia War Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 10
The Reincarnated Prince and the Haloed Sage (The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik) Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 3Cite/font> J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 3-9
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives