North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 17-23

Blade of the Immortal, Bartender anime; Asadora!, Adachi and Shimamura manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bartender 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition BD Shout! Factory US$69.98 January 19
Blade of the Immortal BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 January 19
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Part 2 Standard Edition BD Funimation US$64.98 January 19
Dragonball Z Season 6 Steelbook BD Funimation US$59.98 January 19
Dragonball Z Season 7 Steelbook BD Funimation US$59.98 January 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 19
APOSIMZ GN 6 Vertical US$12.95 January 19
Asadora! GN 1 Viz Media US$14.99 January 19
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage GN 2 Tokyopop US$12.99 January 19
BEASTARS GN 10 Viz Media US$12.99 January 19
Blood on the Tracks GN 4 Vertical US$12.95 January 19
A Centaur's Life GN 19 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 19
Children of the Whales GN 16 Viz Media US$12.99 January 19
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 1 Yen Press US$23.99 January 19
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 9 Viz Media US$14.99 January 19
Dear NOMAN GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Delicious in Dungeon GN 9 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5 Vertical US$12.95 January 19
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 2 Tokyopop US$12.99 January 19
GIGANT GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 19
Grim Reaper and Four Girlfriends GN Yen Press US$29.99 January 19
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 6 Viz Media US$12.99 January 19
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 2 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 19
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 7 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness GN (adult) Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 14 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 19
Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$17.99 January 19
Mama Akuma GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Mint Chocolate GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 15 Viz Media US$14.99 January 19
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in a Another World- Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 19
Trinity Seven GN 22 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19
Weathering With You GN 2 Vertical US$12.95 January 19
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 January 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
APOSIMZ GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$7.99 January 19
BEASTARS GN 10 Viz Media US$8.99 January 19
A Centaur's Life GN 19 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Children of the Whales GN 16 Viz Media US$8.99 January 19
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 9 Viz Media US$8.99 January 19
Dear NOMAN GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Delicious in Dungeon GN 9 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Dolly Kill Kill GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist- GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Fake GN 2 Compass US$6.99 January 19
GE - Good Ending GN 13 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
GIGANT GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 6 Viz Media US$8.99 January 19
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Mama Akuma GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Mint Chocolate GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Orient GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Saiyuki GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$14.99 January 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Trinity Seven GN 22 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Weathering With You GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$7.99 January 19
We're New at This GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 19
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 January 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Asterisk War Novel 15 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Classroom of the Elite Novel 7 Yen Press US$13.99 January 19
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
King of the Labyrinth Novel 1 (hardcover) Yen Press US$19.99 January 19
Kingdom Hearts III Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Monster Girl Doctor Novel 7 Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 January 19
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10.5 Yen Press US$13.99 January 19
The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Strike the Blood Novel 17 Yen Press US$13.99 January 19
Sword Art Online Novel 21 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 10 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 4 Yen Press US$14.99 January 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Asterisk War Novel 15 Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
Can Someone Please Explain What's Going On?! Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 18
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 9 Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
King of the Labyrinth Novel 1 Yen Press US$9.99 January 19
Kingdom Hearts III Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 14 J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 19
Monster Girl Doctor Novel 7 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 19
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 21
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10.5 Yen Press US$7.99 January 19
Outbreak Company Novel 16
Slayers Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 18
Strike the Blood Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 January 19
Sword Art Online Novel 21Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 10Cite Yen Press US$8.99 January 19
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 January 19

