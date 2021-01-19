News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 17-23
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Blade of the Immortal, Bartender anime; Asadora!, Adachi and Shimamura manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bartender 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition BDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$69.98
|January 19
|Blade of the Immortal BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|January 19
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Part 2 Standard Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 19
|Dragonball Z Season 6 Steelbook BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|January 19
|Dragonball Z Season 7 Steelbook BDCite
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|January 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 19
|APOSIMZ GN 6Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 19
|Asadora! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 19
|BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 19
|BEASTARS GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Blood on the Tracks GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 19
|A Centaur's Life GN 19Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 19
|Children of the Whales GN 16Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|January 19
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Dear NOMAN GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 19
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 2Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 19
|GIGANT GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 19
|Grim Reaper and Four Girlfriends GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$29.99
|January 19
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$17.99
|January 19
|Mama Akuma GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Mint Chocolate GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in a Another World- Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Trinity Seven GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Weathering With You GN 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 19
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|APOSIMZ GN 6Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|January 19
|BEASTARS GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 19
|A Centaur's Life GN 19Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Children of the Whales GN 16Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Dear NOMAN GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Dolly Kill Kill GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist- GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Fake GN 2Please
|Compass
|US$6.99
|January 19
|GE - Good Ending GN 13Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|GIGANT GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Mama Akuma GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Mint Chocolate GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Orient GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Saiyuki GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Trinity Seven GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Weathering With You GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|January 19
|We're New at This GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 19
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 19
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Asterisk War Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 19
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|King of the Labyrinth Novel 1 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|January 19
|Kingdom Hearts III Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Monster Girl Doctor Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|January 19
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10.5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 19
|The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Strike the Blood Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 19
|Sword Art Online Novel 21Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Asterisk War Novel 15Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 18
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 20
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|King of the Labyrinth Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Kingdom Hearts III Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 19
|Monster Girl Doctor Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 9Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 21
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10.5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 19
|Outbreak Company Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Slayers Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 18
|Strike the Blood Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 19
|Sword Art Online Novel 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 19