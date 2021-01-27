News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 24-30

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Ascendance of a Bookworm, Killing Bites anime; Cirque du Freak, The Demon Girl Next Door manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 January 26
Case File nº221: Kabukicho Season 1 Part 2 BDCite Funimation US$64.98 January 26
Genocyber BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$29.95 January 26
Hajime no Ippo TV Series Collection 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 January 26
Killing Bites BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 26
Kiss x sis OAD BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 January 26
The Legend of Black Heaven TV Series Collection 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 January 26
Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro Collector's Edition 4K HDR BDPlease Discotek Media US$34.95 January 26
Nanbaka Complete Series Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 January 26
No Guns Life Season 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 26
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 26
Symphogear G Season 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 January 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 26
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 1Cite Yen Press US$24.00 January 26
Cagaster GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Ablaze US$12.99 January 26
The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dreams GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 26
Cutie and the Beast GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 26
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 January 26
Destiny Lovers GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 26
Fiancee of the Wizard GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 26
Fire Force GN 21Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Grim Reaper and Four Girlfriends GNPlease Yen Press US$30.00 January 26
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 26
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 26
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 26
Magus of the Library GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 26
The Misfit of Demon King Academy GN 3Please Square Enix Manga & Books US$10.99 January 26
Orient GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 26
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 26
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 41Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 3Please Square Enix Manga & Books US$10.99 January 26
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 11Please Vertical US$12.95 January 26
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 26
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 23-24Please Kodansha Comics US$16.99 January 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agravity Boys GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 26
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 3Cite Yen Press US$10.99 January 26
Angels of Death GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 26
Cirque du Freak GN 1-2Please Yen Press US$6.99 each January 26
The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dreams GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 26
Cutie and the Beast GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 26
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 26
Fiancee of the Wizard GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 26
Fire Force GN 21Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
The Great Cleric GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 23-24Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 26
Katakoi Lamp GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 January 30
Magus of the Library GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Maid in Honey GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
A Man and His Cat GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$8.99 January 26
Muv-Luv Alternative GN 5Please Anchor US$10.99 January 26
My Best (♀) Butler GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 January 26
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 26
RIN-NE GN 21-22Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 26
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 29
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 11Please Vertical US$7.99 January 26
What I Love About You GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
When We're in Love GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 26
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 January 26

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
High School DxD Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 26

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 30
Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! Novel 2Cite Cross Infinite World US$7.99 January 29
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 27
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 26
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 25
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 January 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4, PS5, Switch, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo America US$59.99, US$71.99 (Digital Deluxe), US$109.99 (Ultimate Edition) January 26
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2PS5 gameCite Bandai Namco Entertainment America free (includes in-game purchases) January 28
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-: The Prophecy of the Throne PS4, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Spike Chunsoft US$59.99, US$89.99 (Collector's Edition) January 29
The Yakuza Remastered CollectionXbox One, PC gamePlease Sega unlisted January 28

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives