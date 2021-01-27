News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 24-30
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Ascendance of a Bookworm, Killing Bites anime; Cirque du Freak, The Demon Girl Next Door manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|January 26
|Case File nº221: Kabukicho Season 1 Part 2 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 26
|Genocyber BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|January 26
|Hajime no Ippo TV Series Collection 1 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|January 26
|Killing Bites BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 26
|Kiss x sis OAD BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|January 26
|The Legend of Black Heaven TV Series Collection 1 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|January 26
|Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro Collector's Edition 4K HDR BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$34.95
|January 26
|Nanbaka Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|January 26
|No Guns Life Season 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 26
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 26
|Symphogear G Season 2 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|January 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angels of Death Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 26
|Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$24.00
|January 26
|Cagaster GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|January 26
|The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dreams GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 26
|Cutie and the Beast GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 26
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|January 26
|Destiny Lovers GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 26
|Fiancee of the Wizard GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 26
|Fire Force GN 21Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Grim Reaper and Four Girlfriends GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$30.00
|January 26
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 26
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 26
|Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 26
|Magus of the Library GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 26
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga & Books
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Orient GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 26
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 26
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 41Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga & Books
|US$10.99
|January 26
|To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 11Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 26
|Welcome to Succubus High! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 26
|Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 23-24Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$16.99
|January 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agravity Boys GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 26
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Angels of Death GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 26
|Cirque du Freak GN 1-2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|January 26
|The Conditions of Paradise: Azure Dreams GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 26
|Cutie and the Beast GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 26
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 26
|Fiancee of the Wizard GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 26
|Fire Force GN 21Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|The Great Cleric GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 23-24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 26
|Katakoi Lamp GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 30
|Magus of the Library GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Maid in Honey GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|A Man and His Cat GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Muv-Luv Alternative GN 5Please
|Anchor
|US$10.99
|January 26
|My Best (♀) Butler GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|January 26
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 26
|RIN-NE GN 21-22Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 26
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 29
|To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 11Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|January 26
|What I Love About You GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|When We're in Love GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 26
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|January 26
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|High School DxD Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 26
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 30
|Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! Novel 2Cite
|Cross Infinite World
|US$7.99
|January 29
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 27
|Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 26
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 25
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|January 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4, PS5, Switch, PC gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$59.99, US$71.99 (Digital Deluxe), US$109.99 (Ultimate Edition)
|January 26
|Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2PS5 gameCite
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|free (includes in-game purchases)
|January 28
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-: The Prophecy of the Throne PS4, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Spike Chunsoft
|US$59.99, US$89.99 (Collector's Edition)
|January 29
|The Yakuza Remastered CollectionXbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|unlisted
|January 28