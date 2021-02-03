News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 31-February 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather, Black Clover anime; The King's Beast, Sasaki and Miyano, The King's Beast manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Clover Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|February 2
|HypnoLove BD (adult)Cite
|Critical Mass
|US$19.99
|February 2
|One Piece Collection 24 DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 2
|Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|February 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Exorcist Graphic Novel (GN) 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Boruto GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 2
|Chainsaw Man GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Dr. Stone GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Edens Zero GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|February 2
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On The Side Sword: Oratoria GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 2
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 8 (hardcover)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 2
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|The King's Beast GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 2
|Seraph of the End GN 20Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Shortcake Cake GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 2
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|Febuary 2
|We Never Learn GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 7Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 28AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 3
|Animeta! Graphic Novel (GN) 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 3
|Blue Exorcist GN 25AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Boruto GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 17Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Chainsaw Man GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Chihayafuru GN 24Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Dr. Stone GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Edens Zero GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 3
|The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On The Side Sword: Oratoria GN 14Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 2
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 18Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|The King's Beast GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Our Fake Marriage GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Samurai 8 GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Seraph of the End GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Shortcake Cake GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|Febuary 2
|We Never Learn GN 14Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 2
|Banner of the Stars Collector's Edition Novel (hardcover)Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|February 2
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 2
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 2
|Naruto: Shikamaru's Story: Mourning Clouds NovelCite
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banner of the Stars Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 6
|The Bloodline Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 7.5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|The Great Cleric Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 2
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? 35 NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 1
|She's the Cutest... But We're Just Friends! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 1
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 3
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 31
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition PS4, PC gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$49.99
|February 5
|The Nioh Collection PS5 gameCite
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$69.99
|February 5
|Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition PS5, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$49.99
|February 5
|Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS5, PC gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$49.99
|February 5
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PS4 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$59.99, US$74.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition)
|February 2
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Leiji Matsumoto: Essays on the Manga and Anime Legend BookPlease
|McFarland
|US$44.99
|February 5
|Shin Godzilla BDCite
|Funimation
|US$14.98
|February 2