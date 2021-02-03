News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 31-February 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather, Black Clover anime; The King's Beast, Sasaki and Miyano, The King's Beast manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Clover Season 3 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$54.98 February 2
HypnoLove BD (adult)Cite Critical Mass US$19.99 February 2
One Piece Collection 24 DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$34.98 February 2
Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 February 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Exorcist Graphic Novel (GN) 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Boruto GN 10Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 February 2
Chainsaw Man GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Dr. Stone GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Edens Zero GN 10Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$19.99 February 2
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On The Side Sword: Oratoria GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 8 (hardcover)Cite Viz Media US$19.99 February 2
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
The King's Beast GN 1Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Sasaki and Miyano GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 2
Seraph of the End GN 20Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Shortcake Cake GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 2
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 Febuary 2
We Never Learn GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 2
Witch Hat Atelier GN 7Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 28AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 3
Animeta! Graphic Novel (GN) 5Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 3
Blue Exorcist GN 25AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Boruto GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 17Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 2
Chainsaw Man GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Chihayafuru GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 February 2
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 10Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Dr. Stone GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Edens Zero GN 10Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 3
The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On The Side Sword: Oratoria GN 14Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 February 2
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 18Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
The King's Beast GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
Our Fake Marriage GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
Samurai 8 GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Sasaki and Miyano GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 2
Seraph of the End GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Shortcake Cake GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 Febuary 2
We Never Learn GN 14Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 2
Witch Hat Atelier GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 2
Banner of the Stars Collector's Edition Novel (hardcover)Cite J-Novel Club US$29.99 February 2
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 2
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 2
Naruto: Shikamaru's Story: Mourning Clouds NovelCite Viz Media US$10.99 February 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banner of the Stars Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 6
The Bloodline Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 4
Classroom of the Elite Novel 7.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
The Great Cleric Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 2
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? 35 NovelAnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 1
She's the Cutest... But We're Just Friends! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 1
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 3
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 31

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition PS4, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo America US$49.99 February 5
The Nioh Collection PS5 gameCite KOEI Tecmo America US$69.99 February 5
Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition PS5, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork KOEI Tecmo America US$49.99 February 5
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS5, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo America US$49.99 February 5
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$59.99, US$74.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition) February 2

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Leiji Matsumoto: Essays on the Manga and Anime Legend BookPlease McFarland US$44.99 February 5
Shin Godzilla BDCite Funimation US$14.98 February 2
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 24-30
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives