News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening anime; Even Though We're Adults, The World's Finest Assassin manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Steelbook BD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|February 9
Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|February 9
When Girls Play DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.95
|February 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 9
Even Though We're Adults GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 9
Finder Deluxe Edition GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 9
Frozen 2: The Manga GN
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 9
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 9
Given GN 5
|One Peace
|US$12.99
|February 9
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 9
Hinamatsuri GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$11.95
|February 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 9
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 6
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$24.95
|February 9
Knight of the Ice GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 9
MADK GN 1
|One Peace
|US$12.99
|February 9
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|February 9
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 9
Something's Wrong With Us GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 9
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 9
The Witch and the Beast GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 9
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 9
Twittering Birds Never Fly GNs 1, 2, 3
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$14.95
|February 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$8.99
|February 10
ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
As The Villainess, I Reject These Happy-Bad Endings! GN 2
|Cross Infinite World
|US$7.99
|February 12
Boss Wife GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Cooking with Wild Game GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$10.99
|February 10
Domestic Girlfriend GN 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Even Though We're Adults GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 9
Frozen 2: The Manga GN
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 9
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 37
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$6.99
|February 9
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Knight of the Ice GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 9
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 9
Saint Young Men GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 41
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Something's Wrong With Us GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
Tokyo Revengers GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 9
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
The Witch and the Beast GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 9
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 9
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 1
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|February 12
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches GN 23-24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|February 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 7
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 11
The Bloodline Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 8
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 13
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 10
Seirei Gensouki Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Gal*Gun Returns Switch, PC game
|PQube
|US$49.99
|February 12
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match PS4 game
|SNK
|US$14.99
|February 8
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|February 12