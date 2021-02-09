News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening anime; Even Though We're Adults, The World's Finest Assassin manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Steelbook BDPlease Funimation US$39.98 February 9
Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 February 9
When Girls Play DVD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Adult Source Media US$29.95 February 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 9
Even Though We're Adults GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 February 9
Finder Deluxe Edition GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 February 9
Frozen 2: The Manga GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 February 9
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 12Cite Viz Media US$19.99 February 9
Given GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork One Peace US$12.99 February 9
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 37Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 9
Hinamatsuri GN 12Cite Viz Media US$11.95 February 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 February 9
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 6Please Digital Manga Publishing US$24.95 February 9
Knight of the Ice GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 9
MADK GN 1Please One Peace US$12.99 February 9
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 6Cite Viz Media US$17.99 February 9
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 February 9
Something's Wrong With Us GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 9
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 4Cite Viz Media US$9.99 February 9
The Witch and the Beast GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 9
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 9
Twittering Birds Never Fly GNs 1, 2, 3Cite Digital Manga Publishing US$14.95 February 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 6Cite Kodansha Comics US$8.99 February 10
ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
As The Villainess, I Reject These Happy-Bad Endings! GN 2Please Cross Infinite World US$7.99 February 12
Boss Wife GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Cooking with Wild Game GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$10.99 February 10
Domestic Girlfriend GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Even Though We're Adults GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 February 9
Frozen 2: The Manga GNAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 February 9
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 37Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$6.99 February 9
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Knight of the Ice GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 11Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 9
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 9
Saint Young Men GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 41Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Something's Wrong With Us GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
Tokyo Revengers GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 4Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 9
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
The Witch and the Beast GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 9
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 9
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kaiten Books US$8.99 February 12
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches GN 23-24Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 February 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 7
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 11
The Bloodline Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 8
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 13
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 10
Seirei Gensouki Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gal*Gun Returns Switch, PC gamePlease PQube US$49.99 February 12
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match PS4 gameCite SNK US$14.99 February 8
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 February 12

