News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Motto To Love Ru anime; Those Not-So-Sweet Boys, Star-Crossed!! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Gourmet Girl Graffiti BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|February 16
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind BD Set 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$69.99
|February 16
|Motto To Love Ru BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 16
|My Hero Academia Season 4 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 16
|My Hero Academia Season 4 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|February 16
|Naruto BD Set 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|February 16
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 16
|Blade of the Immortal Deluxe GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|February 17
|Blue Flag GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 7 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$29.99
|February 16
|Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|February 16
|Cube Arts GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 16
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|The Fox & Little Tanuki Novel 10Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 18
|Golden Kamuy GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Haru's Curse GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$17.99
|February 16
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Mermaid Saga Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|February 16
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|My Pointless Struggle GNPlease
|One Peace
|US$15.95
|February 16
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 16
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 16
|The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Soul Eater Perfect Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Star-Crossed!! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 16
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Urusei Yatsura GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 16
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassin's Creed Blade of Shao Jun GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Blue Flag GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 16
|Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|February 16
|Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|February 16
|Cube Arts GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|Dolly Kill Kill GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Finder Deluxe Edition GN 10 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 16
|A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|GE - Good Ending GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Given GN 5 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 16
|Golden Kamuy GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 16
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 16
|Haru's Curse GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Lovesick Ellie GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|MADK GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 16
|Mermaid Saga Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 16
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|Shōjo Fight GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Urusei Yatsura GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 16
|We're New at This GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 16
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 16
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 16
|Restaurant to Another World Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 16
|Ride Your Wave NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 16
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 16
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 14
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 19
|Full Metal Panic! Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 20
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 15
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 18
|The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 17
|Restaurant to Another World Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Azur Lane: Crosswave Switch gamePlease
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|February 16