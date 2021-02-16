News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Motto To Love Ru anime; Those Not-So-Sweet Boys, Star-Crossed!! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gourmet Girl Graffiti BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 February 16
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind BD Set 2Cite Viz Media US$69.99 February 16
Motto To Love Ru BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 16
My Hero Academia Season 4 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 16
My Hero Academia Season 4 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 February 16
Naruto BD Set 2Please Viz Media US$39.99 February 16
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 16
Blade of the Immortal Deluxe GN 2 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 February 17
Blue Flag GN 6Cite Viz Media US$12.99 February 16
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 7 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$29.99 February 16
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$24.99 February 16
Cube Arts GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 February 16
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
The Fox & Little Tanuki Novel 10Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 18
Golden Kamuy GN 20Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 16
Haru's Curse GNPlease Vertical US$17.99 February 16
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
Mermaid Saga Collector's Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$24.99 February 16
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
My Pointless Struggle GNPlease One Peace US$15.95 February 16
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 16
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 16
The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
Soul Eater Perfect Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 16
Star-Crossed!! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 16
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Urusei Yatsura GN 9Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 16
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassin's Creed Blade of Shao Jun GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 16
Blue Flag GN 6Cite Viz Media US$8.99 February 16
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$13.99 February 16
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 February 16
Cube Arts GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
Dolly Kill Kill GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Finder Deluxe Edition GN 10 (adult)Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 16
A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
GE - Good Ending GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Given GN 5 (adult)Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 16
Golden Kamuy GN 20Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 16
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 16
Haru's Curse GNPlease Vertical US$10.99 February 16
Lovesick Ellie GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
MADK GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 16
Mermaid Saga Collector's Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 February 16
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
Shōjo Fight GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Urusei Yatsura GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 16
We're New at This GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 16
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 1Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 16
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 16
Restaurant to Another World Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 February 16
Ride Your Wave NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 February 16
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 16
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 14
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 19
Full Metal Panic! Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 20
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 15
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 18
The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 17
Restaurant to Another World Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Azur Lane: Crosswave Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 February 16

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 7-13
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives