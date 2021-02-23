News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
KONOSUBA season 2, Food Wars! The Fourth Plate anime; Cells at Work! Baby, ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Acrobunch BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 23
Bananya and the Curious Bunch BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|February 23
Brave 10 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 23
Fairy Tail: Final Season Part 26 BD/DVD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 23
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 23
Lupin the 3rd: The Columbus Files BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|February 23
KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 Season 2 + OVA BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|February 23
Miss Machiko BD
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|February 23
Pokémon - Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors Complete Collection DVD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|February 23
Pure-Hearted Girl, Et Cetera BD (adult)
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|February 23
Pure-Hearted Girl, Et Cetera DVD (adult)
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|February 23
Puppet Princess BD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|February 23
Puppet Princess DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|February 23
Venus Wars BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$39.98
|February 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 16
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 23
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 23
Bakemonogatari GN 7
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 23
The Cat Proposed GN
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|February 23
Cells at Work! Baby GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 23
Days on Fes GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 23
Deep Scar GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|February 23
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 23
Eniale & Dewiela GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Failed Princesses GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 23
The Girl Without a Face GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karentan GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Heaven's Design Team GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 23
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Inside Mari GN 7
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|February 23
A Man and His Cat GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 23
Mieruko-chan GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
The Otaku in 10,000 BC GN 3 (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|February 23
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Ragna Crimson GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
A Sign of Affection GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 23
Slasher Maidens GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Still Sick GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 23
Thicker Than Water GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|February 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 16
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|February 23
Alice in the Country of Hearts GN 1-4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|February 23
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
Bakemonogatari GN 7
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|February 23
Days GN 22
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
Days on Fes GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Eniale & Dewiela GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Failed Princesses GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
Fake GN 3
|Compass
|US$6.99
|February 23
The Faraway Paladin GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 24
The Girl Without a Face GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karentan GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Harem Marriage GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 23
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 23
How Do You Do, Koharu? GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Maid in Honey GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
Mieruko-chan GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Muv-Luv Alternative GN 4
|anchor
|US$10.99
|February 23
My Best (♀) Butler GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
RIN-NE GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 23
RIN-NE GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 24
Shangri-La Frontier GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
Slasher Maidens GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
What I Love About You GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
When We're in Love GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Boredom of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
Date A Live Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 23
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 23
Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 23
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 21
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 22
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 23
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 23
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 23
Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 23
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 23
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bravely Default II Switch game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|February 26
Code:Realize Wintertide Miracles Switch game
|Aksys
|US$39.99
|February 25
Code:Realize Wintertide Miracles Limited Edition Switch game
|Aksys
|US$59.99
|February 25
Persona 5 Strikers PS4, Switch, PC game
|Atlus
|US$59.99
|February 23
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Attack on Titan Season 2 Original Soundtrack CD
|Anime Limited
|US$14.99
|February 26
Attack on Titan Season 2 Deluxe Edition Vinyl Soundtrack
|Anime Limited
|US$134.99
|February 26
Attack on Titan Season 2 Vinyl Soundtrack
|Anime Limited
|US$49.99
|February 26
Devil May Cry 3142 Artbook (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|February 23
Robotech Visual Archive Genesis Climber Mospeada Artbook
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|February 23
Robotech Visual Archive The Southern Cross Artbook Artbook
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|February 23