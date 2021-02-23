News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
KONOSUBA season 2, Food Wars! The Fourth Plate anime; Cells at Work! Baby, ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Acrobunch BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 February 23
Bananya and the Curious Bunch BDCite Discotek Media US$24.95 February 23
Brave 10 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$39.95 February 23
Fairy Tail: Final Season Part 26 BD/DVDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 February 23
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 23
Lupin the 3rd: The Columbus Files BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$24.95 February 23
KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 Season 2 + OVA BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 February 23
Miss Machiko BDCite Discotek Media US$59.95 February 23
Pokémon - Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors Complete Collection DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$49.99 February 23
Pure-Hearted Girl, Et Cetera BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 February 23
Pure-Hearted Girl, Et Cetera DVD (adult)Cite Kitty Media US$29.99 February 23
Puppet Princess BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$19.99 February 23
Puppet Princess DVDPlease Media Blasters US$14.99 February 23
Venus Wars BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$39.98 February 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 16Cite Vertical US$12.95 February 23
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 February 23
Bakemonogatari GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 February 23
The Cat Proposed GNCite Tokyopop US$14.99 February 23
Cells at Work! Baby GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 23
Days on Fes GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 February 23
Deep Scar GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$10.99 February 23
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 23
Eniale & Dewiela GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Failed Princesses GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 February 23
The Girl Without a Face GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karentan GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Heaven's Design Team GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 23
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Inside Mari GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Denpa US$12.95 February 23
A Man and His Cat GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 23
Mieruko-chan GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
The Otaku in 10,000 BC GN 3 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Fakku US$19.95 February 23
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Ragna Crimson GN 1Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
A Sign of Affection GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 23
Slasher Maidens GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Still Sick GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$12.99 February 23
Thicker Than Water GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 February 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 February 23
A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Ajin - Demi-Human GN 16Cite Vertical US$7.99 February 23
Alice in the Country of Hearts GN 1-4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 each February 23
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Bakemonogatari GN 7Cite Vertical US$7.99 February 23
Days GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Days on Fes GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Eniale & Dewiela GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Failed Princesses GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Fake GN 3Cite Compass US$6.99 February 23
The Faraway Paladin GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 24
The Girl Without a Face GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karentan GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Harem Marriage GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 23
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 26Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 23
How Do You Do, Koharu? GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 February 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Maid in Honey GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
Mieruko-chan GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
Muv-Luv Alternative GN 4Cite anchor US$10.99 February 23
My Best (♀) Butler GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 6Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
RIN-NE GN 23AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 23
RIN-NE GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 13Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 24
Shangri-La Frontier GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
Slasher Maidens GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
What I Love About You GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
When We're in Love GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 23
A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Boredom of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
Date A Live Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 8Please Yen Press US$13.99 February 23
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 February 23
Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13Please Yen Press US$13.99 February 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 February 23
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 21
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 9Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 22
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 8Please Yen Press US$13.99 February 23
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 February 23
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 23
Konosuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$7.99 February 23
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 23
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bravely Default II Switch gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 February 26
Code:Realize Wintertide Miracles Switch gameCite Aksys US$39.99 February 25
Code:Realize Wintertide Miracles Limited Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Aksys US$59.99 February 25
Persona 5 Strikers PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease Atlus US$59.99 February 23

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Season 2 Original Soundtrack CDPlease Anime Limited US$14.99 February 26
Attack on Titan Season 2 Deluxe Edition Vinyl SoundtrackCite Anime Limited US$134.99 February 26
Attack on Titan Season 2 Vinyl SoundtrackAnimeNewsNetwork Anime Limited US$49.99 February 26
Devil May Cry 3142 Artbook (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$49.99 February 23
Robotech Visual Archive Genesis Climber Mospeada ArtbookCite Udon Entertainment US$49.99 February 23
Robotech Visual Archive The Southern Cross Artbook ArtbookAnimeNewsNetwork Udon Entertainment US$49.99 February 23
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 14-20
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives