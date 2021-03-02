News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 28-March 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
A Certain Scientific Railgun T, Aragne: Sign of Vermillion anime; Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ah My Buddha!! BDPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$34.99
|March 2
|Aragne: Sign of Vermillion BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|March 2
|Attack on Titan Season 3 Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|March 2
|A Certain Scientific Railgun T Part 1 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 2
|Dragon Ball Z Season 8 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|March 2
|Dragon Ball Z Season 9 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|March 2
|Inuyasha Set 4 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|March 2
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 5 BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|March 2
|Toradora! Set 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|March 1
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 2
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 2
|Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Dragon Ball Super GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Haikyu!! GN 43Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 9Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 2
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Marginal Operation GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Michiking Limited Edition GN Box SetCite
|Fakku
|US$80.00
|February 28
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Oresama Teacher GN 28Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Playing with Money! GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|801 Media
|US$19.95
|March 2
|Queen's Quality GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 2
|Skip Beat! GN 45AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Slutty Life GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.99
|March 2
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 12Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|SPY x FAMILY GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Sweet Ladies GN (adult)Please
|801 Media
|US$12.95
|March 2
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 2
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 2
|Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes? GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in the Country of Clover: Cheshire Cat Waltz GN 1-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|All-Rounder Meguru GN 19Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Araki Won't Be Tamed GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Daytime Shooting Star GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Demon Lord, Retry! GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 3
|Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Dragon Ball Super GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Haikyu!! GN 43Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 9Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Marginal Operation GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 3
|My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|My Sweet Girl GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Queen's Quality GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Skip Beat! GN 45AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Smile Down the Runway GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 12Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|SPY x FAMILY GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Star-Crossed!! GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 2
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 2
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes? GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|March 2
|A Certain Magical Index SS Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 13Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 2
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 2
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel Omnibus 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|March 2
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 2
|Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 28
|Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 2
|A Certain Magical Index SS Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 2
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 4
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 15Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 2
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 2
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Harvest Moon: One World Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Natsume
|US$49.99
|March 2
|Neptunia Virtual Stars PS4 gameCite
|Natsume
|US$49.99
|March 2
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$59.99
|March 2