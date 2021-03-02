News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 28-March 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
A Certain Scientific Railgun T, Aragne: Sign of Vermillion anime; Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ah My Buddha!! BD Nozomi Entertainment US$34.99 March 2
Aragne: Sign of Vermillion BD Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 March 2
Attack on Titan Season 3 Complete Collection BD Funimation US$59.98 March 2
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Part 1 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 March 2
Dragon Ball Z Season 8 BD Funimation US$59.98 March 2
Dragon Ball Z Season 9 BD Funimation US$59.98 March 2
Inuyasha Set 4 BD Viz Media US$39.99 March 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 5 BD Viz Media US$49.99 March 2
Toradora! Set 2 BD NIS America US$39.99 March 1

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
Berserk of Gluttony GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 2
Daytime Shooting Star GN 11 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? Novel Yen Press US$19.99 March 2
Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya GN Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 12 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Haikyu!! GN 43 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Hitorijime My Hero GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 2
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 7 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Marginal Operation GN 5 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
Michiking Limited Edition GN Box Set Fakku US$80.00 February 28
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 1 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 9 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Oresama Teacher GN 28 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Playing with Money! GN (adult) 801 Media US$19.95 March 2
Queen's Quality GN 11 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight GN 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 2
Skip Beat! GN 45 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Slutty Life GN (adult) Fakku US$19.99 March 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 12 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
SPY x FAMILY GN 4 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Sweet Ladies GN (adult) 801 Media US$12.95 March 2
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 March 2
Twin Star Exorcists GN 21 Viz Media US$9.99 March 2
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 2
Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes? GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in the Country of Clover: Cheshire Cat Waltz GN 1-4 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
All-Rounder Meguru GN 19 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
Araki Won't Be Tamed GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
Berserk of Gluttony GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
Daytime Shooting Star GN 11 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Demon Lord, Retry! GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 3
Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? Novel Yen Press US$9.99 March 2
Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya GN Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 12 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Haikyu!! GN 43 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Hitorijime My Hero GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
Marginal Operation GN 6 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 3
My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 9 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
My Sweet Girl GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
Queen's Quality GN 11 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Skip Beat! GN 45 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Smile Down the Runway GN 18 Viz Media US$10.99 March 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 12 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
SPY x FAMILY GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
Star-Crossed!! GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 March 2
Twin Star Exorcists GN 21 Viz Media US$6.99 March 2
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 2
Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes? GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 10 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 March 2
Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World Novel 3 Viz Media US$17.99 March 2
A Certain Magical Index SS Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 March 2
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 13 Yen Press US$14.99 March 2
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 2
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 15 Yen Press US$13.99 March 2
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel Omnibus 1 J-Novel Club US$22.99 March 2
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 March 2
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 8 Yen Press US$14.99 March 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 28
Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2 Yen Press US$7.99 March 2
A Certain Magical Index SS Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 March 2
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 13 Yen Press US$8.99 March 2
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 2
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 13 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 4
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 15 Yen Press US$7.99 March 2
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 9 Yen Press US$8.99 March 2
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 8 Yen Press US$8.99 March 2

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Harvest Moon: One World Switch, PS4 game Natsume US$49.99 March 2
Neptunia Virtual Stars PS4 game Natsume US$49.99 March 2
Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 game Sega US$59.99 March 2

