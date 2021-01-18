Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Smartphone Game Ends Service on February 18

The official website for the Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri -Ran- Hajimaru Michiato ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress -Revolt- Beginning Tracks) smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end service on February 18 at 5:00 p.m. JST. The game has halted sales of in-game currency as of Monday. The game will start accepting refunds for unused currency on February 18, and it will issue the refunds on May 20.

The game debuted in December 2018. The iOS and Android game was previously slated for summer and then fall of that year.

The game is a turn-based RPG that takes place after the end of the anime, and it includes familiar characters such as Ikoma and Mumei. The game added original characters designed at Wit Studio , the animation studio behind the original anime. Junpei Kasaoka , who handled the overall setting of the anime and wrote the Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri : Akatsuki ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress : Daybreak) novel, wrote the game's story.

Noitamina released two drama CDs that tie into the game's plot at screenings of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress compilation films.

The Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress compilation anime films and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress : Light That Gathers and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress : Life That Burns compilation films premiered in December 2016 and January 2017, respectively, in Japan. The films cover the anime's first season with some new and enhanced scenes. Crunchyroll screened the films in North American theaters in April 2017. Crunchyroll is streaming the films.

The Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress television anime aired from April to July 2016. The series streamed on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime on November 2019.

The "steampunk survival action" story takes place on the island country Hinomoto, where humans hide themselves in fortresses called stations against the threat of zombie-like beings with steel hearts known as "Kabane." Only armored locomotives known as "Hayajiro" go between the stations.

Netflix began streaming the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato ( Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri: Unato Kessen ) sequel anime film in September 2019. The film opened in Japan in May 2019 and screened for a two-week limited engagement. The film opened at #10 at the box office in Japan and topped the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The anime previously debuted on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Japan.