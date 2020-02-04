Crunchyroll Adds Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Compilation Anime Films to Catalog

Both compilation films begin streaming on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress compilation anime films, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress : Light That Gathers and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress : Life That Burns, on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The two compilation films premiered in December 2016 and January 2017, respectively, in Japan. The films cover the anime's first season with some new and enhanced scenes. Crunchyroll screened the films in North American theaters in April 2017.

The Kabaneri of the Iron Fortres television anime aired from April to July 2016. The series streamed on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime on November 1.

The "steampunk survival action" story takes place on the island country Hinomoto, where humans hide themselves in fortresses called stations against the threat of zombie-like beings with steel hearts known as "Kabane." Only armored locomotives known as "Hayajiro" go between the stations.

Netflix began streaming the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato ( Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri: Unato Kessen ) sequel anime film on September 13. The film opened in Japan last May and screened for a two-week limited engagement. The film opened at #10 at the box office in Japan and topped the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The anime previously debuted on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll