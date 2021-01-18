Magical Sempai Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that AZU 's Magical Sempai ( Tejina Senpai ) manga will end in two chapters. If the manga has no delays, it will end in the magazine's 10th issue on February 1.

AZU previously announced in June 2020 that the manga's eighth compiled book volume will be the final volume. The volume will ship in March. AZU assured readers at the time that the manga is not ending because it was canceled. AZU added that the ending will not be an emotional finale, but will continue to be comedic as before.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

“I encountered her … a cute, but 'weird' sempai !” Magic-loving but stage-fright-addled, this sempai comes with a failure rate of 100%—but you can't take your eyes off her! The off-color, magical gag manga that's caused an uproar all over Japan is finally here! Here's to non-athletic hobbies!

AZU launched the manga in Young Magazine in February 2016. The seventh compiled book volume shipped in July 2020. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English in November 2020. The manga inspired a spinoff manga by Shotan titled Isekai Senpai: Tejina Senpai wa Kono Sekai de mo Ponkotsu na Yō Desu , which launched in November 2019.

The Magical Sempai television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Each of the series' 12 episodes is 15 minutes long. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The company also streamed an English dub.