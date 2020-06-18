Magical Sempai Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Manga creator AZU announced on their Twitter account on Thursday that their Magical Sempai ( Tejina Senpai ) manga will end with its eighth compiled book volume. AZU assured readers that the manga is not ending because it was canceled. AZU added that the ending will not be an emotional finale, but will continue to be comedic as before. AZU also announced that the manga's seventh volume will ship on July 6.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

“I encountered her … a cute, but 'weird' sempai!” Magic-loving but stage-fright-addled, this sempai comes with a failure rate of 100%—but you can't take your eyes off her! The off-color, magical gag manga that's caused an uproar all over Japan is finally here! Here's to non-athletic hobbies!

AZU launched the manga in Young Magazine in February 2016. The sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan last September. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume on January 8. The manga inspired a spinoff manga by Shotan titled Isekai Senpai ー Tejina Senpai wa Kono Sekai de mo Ponkotsu na Yō Desuー , which launched last November.

The Magical Sempai television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Each of the series' 12 episodes is 15 minutes long. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The company also streamed an English dub .