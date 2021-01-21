A Bad Boy Drinks Tea! Manga's Live-Action Show Adds 6 Cast Members

Seira Nagashima, Karin Nishina, Yuzuki Hirakawa, more join cast

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's A Bad Boy Drinks Tea! ( Ocha Nigosu. ) manga announced six additional cast members on Thursday.

The new cast members are:

Seira Nagashima as Chika Iikura

Karin Nishina as Tamami Shindaiji

Yuzuki Hirakawa as Tamiko Okunuma

Naohiro Yamamoto as Kōki Kashizawa

Shōgo Hama as Kitanuma

Tooru Nomaguchi as Hiroshi Tatejima

The previously announced cast includes:

(left to right in image above)

Nobuyuki Suzuki as Masaya Funabashi

Toshiki Seto as Wataru Yamada

Minori Hagiwara as Kaho Asakawa

Rinka Kumada as Naomi Anesaki

Takeshi Furusawa and Kōji Takashi are directing the series. Takuya Katō and Shūji Yuki are writing the scripts. Yūsuke Hayashi is composing the music.

The 12-episode live-action television series will premiere on TV Tokyo in 2021. The entire series will begin streaming in advance of the broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on March 5.

The comedy story centers on Funabashi, a boy with a fierce expression viewed as the most intimidating delinquent in junior high. He "wants to break free from a chain of violence and lead a peaceful life," so he ends up joining his high school's tea ceremony club. With the influence of his fellow club members, Funabashi begins to gradually change through learning about tea ceremony.

The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 2007 to 2009. Shogakukan published the 11th and final compiled book volume in October 2009.

Nishimori launched the Kanakana manga in June.

Nishimori's Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! manga also inspired an original video anime adaptation in 1992 and a live-action television series in October 2018. That live-action series' live-action film opened on July 17, and its live-action television spinoff special premiered on NTV this past summer.

Nishimori's Manten no Hoshi to Aoi Sora (The Starry Heavens and the Blue Sky) novel, which shipped in July 2012 as his debut novel, also inspired a manga. Yuuki Iinuma launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2018 and ended it in September 2019.

Nishimori began Cheeky Angel ( Tenshi na Konamaiki ) in 1999, and Viz Media published all 20 volumes in English. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2002.

Sourcces: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie