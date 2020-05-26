Kyou Kara Ore Wa!!'s Hiroyuki Nishimori Launches New Manga in June

Kanakana begins with encounter between lonely girl, former delinquent

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday Super magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Hiroyuki Nishimori will launch a new manga titled Kanakana in the magazine's next issue in June.

The magazine teased that the manga's story will begin with an encounter between a lonely girl and an intimidating man with a scarred face. The man turns out to be a legendary former delinquent who then busies himself taking care of the child.

Nishimori's Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! manga also inspired an original video anime adaptation in 1992 and a live-action television series in October 2018. That live-action series has an upcoming live-action film that will open on July 17, as well as a live-action television spinoff special that will premiere on NTV this summer.

Nishimori's Manten no Hoshi to Aoi Sora (The Starry Heavens and the Blue Sky) novel, which shipped in July 2012 as his debut novel, also inspired a manga. Yuuki Iinuma launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2018 and ended it last September.

Nishimori began Cheeky Angel ( Tenshi na Konamaiki ) in 1999, and Viz Media published all 20 volumes in English. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2002.