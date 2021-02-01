News
Nippon Ichi Software Teases New Title With Video
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Project's Twitter account posts clues
Nippon Ichi Software opened a teaser website and revealed a teaser video for a new project on Monday.
The project's official Twitter account is posting clues about the title. The account's bio includes the text "Someone who feels their own life is a tragedy — that's the kind of person I want to save."
Nippon Ichi Software is known for its Disgaea series of tactical role-playing games. The NIS America subsidiary localizes and publishes its games in North America, and also licenses and releases anime. The company established a new subsidiary named SystemSoft Beta in January 2020.
Sources: Nippon Ichi Software's website, Famitsu.com