Nippon Ichi Software Teases New Title With Video

Project's Twitter account posts clues

Nippon Ichi Software opened a teaser website and revealed a teaser video for a new project on Monday.

The project's official Twitter account is posting clues about the title. The account's bio includes the text "Someone who feels their own life is a tragedy — that's the kind of person I want to save."

Nippon Ichi Software is known for its Disgaea series of tactical role-playing games. The NIS America subsidiary localizes and publishes its games in North America, and also licenses and releases anime. The company established a new subsidiary named SystemSoft Beta in January 2020.