Detective Conan Anime Remakes 'Moonlight Sonata Murder Case' Episode

2-part remake of episode 11 airs on March 6, 13 as episodes 1,000, 1,001

The official website for the Detective Conan television anime announced on Wednesday that the anime will remake "Moonlight Sonata Murder Case," the show's 11th episode, as a two-part special that will premiere on March 6 and 13. The remake will be the 1,000th and 1,001st episodes of the anime. The site previously teased a remake of a "legendary god-tier episode," as the "first part" of its celebration of the anime's 1,000th episode.

The original episode aired on April 8, 1996, and is notable for Conan vowing to not let even culprits die. The site unveiled a visual for the remake, a collage comprised of scenes from the original 11th episode.

Classical pianist Aimi Kobayashi will perform Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 14 (famously nicknamed the "Moonlight Sonata") for the remake. The site is streaming a video of Kobayashi performing the sonata's first movement. In addition, the site is running a social media campaign for viewers to submit their own attempt at performing the sonata.

Detective Conan previously celebrated its 20th anniversary with a remake of the first two episodes of the anime in the 2016 special Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small , which Discotek Media licensed and released on July 28 earlier this year.