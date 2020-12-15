Detective Conan Anime to Remake 'Legendary' Episode to Mark 25th Anniversary

Remake celebrates 1,000th episode airing on March 6

The official website for the Detective Conan television anime teased on Wednesday that the anime will remake a "legendary god-tier episode," as the "first part" of its celebration of the anime's 1,000th episode. The anime will celebrate its 25th anniversary in January, and will air its 1,000th episode on March 6. The site unveiled three collage visuals, with tiny stills from various episodes forming the characters Shinichi Kudō, Kaito Kid, and Heiji Hattori. A still from the "legendary episode" is hidden within the three visuals.

The website said the remake will feature the latest staff and production techniques. The staff of the anime are running a campaign that will offer a prize to the person who can correctly guess the episode that will receive a remake.

Detective Conan previously celebrated its 20th anniversary with a remake of the first two episodes of the anime in the 2016 special Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small , which Discotek Media licensed and released on July 28 earlier this year.