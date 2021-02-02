Judgment Game Gets PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia Release on April 23

Game debuted for PS4 in Japan in December 2018, in West in June 2019

Sega of America announced on Monday that the Judgment ( Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon ) game will get release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on April 23. The company began streaming a trailer for the announcement.

The game launched for the PlayStation 4 in the West in June 2019. The game shipped in Japan in December 2018. Sega changed the character model and Japanese voice for the character Kyohei Hamura in the Western release after the arrest of Denki Groove member and actor Pierre Taki on charges of illegal possession and use of cocaine. Sega re-released the game in Japan in a new version with the new character model and a different voice in July 2019.

Sega describes the game:

Step into the mind of Takayuki Yagami and utilize investigation skills to uncover the secrets that lie deep within Kamurocho's corrupt underbelly when Judgment launches in summer 2019!

Greg Chun stars in the English dub as Takayuki Yagami. Other dub cast members include Crispin Freeman , Matthew Mercer , Cherami Leigh , Yuri Lowenthal , James Hong, Ed O'Ross, Amy Walker, Matt Yang King , Fred Tatasciore , and Brian McNamara. The dub cast will include guest appearances by SungWon Cho , Cristina Vee , and Max Mittelman .

The game has both English audio and Japanese audio with English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish subtitles. The game features two different sets of subtitles, one that matches the English audio track and one translating the Japanese audio track.