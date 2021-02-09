Crunchyroll Adds Idol Time Pripara Anime to Catalog

Service streams 1st 26 episodes on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the first 26 episodes of the Idol Time PriPara anime on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m EST. The service will stream episodes 27-51 in two weeks. The anime will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

The anime premiered in April 2017.

The story focuses on Yui, a girl who lives in the town of Paparajuku, and who dreams of being an idol, even if she realizes that being an idol is next to impossible for her. Her friends often remark on how much she dreams about it. But then, the PriPara idol theme park opens in her town, and an idol named Laala is coming to town from Parajuku, which only makes Yui dream even bigger. The new PriPara theme park has been updated with new concepts. However, due to a system error, Laala is no longer able to PriPara Change.

The series has the keyword of "yume kawa," short for "yume kawaii" (dreamy cute), a contemporary real-life fashion look that emphasizes colorful hair and dreamy looks. The protagonist Yui is described as a "yume kawa" girl. An additional keyword for the series is "time," as the series introduced the new "Idol Time" system.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season premiered in April 2019, and the third season premiered in April 2020.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

Source: Crunchyroll