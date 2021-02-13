Seven Seas Adds Loner Life in Another World Light Novels

Isekai series with loner who gets leftover magic powers debuts in English in August

Seven Seas announced on Saturday that it has licensed author Shoji Goji and illustrator booota 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) light novel series.

The company describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint. The first volume will release in print and early on digital in August.

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsu ni Narō" website in 2016, and the sixth volume shipped on January 25. Saku Enomoto took over illustrations for the novels starting with the third volume. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap shipped the sixth compiled volume on January 25.

Kaiten Books is releasing the manga in English.

